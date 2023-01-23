New Road Yeadon crash: Nine homes evacuated after car smashes into building in north Leeds
Nine homes had to be evacuated after a car crashed into a building over the weekend.
Police were called to reports that a car had crashed into a building on New Road in Yeadon shortly before 10:30pm on Saturday night (21 January). The car caused severe damage to the building, rupturing a gas pipe, and resulting in the evacuation of 16 residents from nine nearby homes while the premises were made safe by gas workers.
The road was closes between Greenlea Avenue and Whackhouse Lane while emergency services dealt with the incident. The two occupants of the car, a man and woman, suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.
Residents returned to their homes at 2:10am on Sunday (22 January).