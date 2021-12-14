New powers in place to tackle street drinking in Harehills

Harehills Lane. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

A partial Premises Closure Order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 has been applied to Harehills Lane and the immediate surrounding area following a successful application to magistrates by Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team.

The move is based on months of evidence gathering by officers from Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team’s Operation Leodis, in support of continued work by the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order, which has been granted for three months, designates the specified area closed to anyone in possession of an open container of alcohol, unless they are on licensed or residential premises.

Anyone who breaches the order commits a criminal offence and is liable to arrest and prosecution. The penalty on conviction is a prison sentence of up to six months or a fine or both.

The area is already covered by a Public Spaces Protection Order, under which people can be fined for anti-social drinking, but the new closure order significantly strengthens the restrictions.

A similar order was put in place in Armley Town Street in July this year resulting in several prosecutions and warnings, which have helped to reduce street drinking and associated crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Those who breach the order will initially be given a warning but repeat offenders will face prosecution.

A consultation process was carried out with resident and businesses in the area which saw widespread support for the new measures.

Inspector Chantel Patrick, who heads the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Street drinking and the crime and anti-social behaviour it fuels are completely unacceptable and have a really negative impact on the lives of residents and on businesses in the area.

“We have been working alongside our partner agencies to address the issues around street drinking in the Harehills Lane area for some time now and this order will really strengthen those efforts.

“This latest move supports our ongoing partnership strategy aimed at bringing long-term improvements to the area, and we hope people will start to see positive results soon.

“We will be targeting the area with increased patrols and enforcement operations and will take firm action against those who repeatedly breach the order.”

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for resources, said: “Anti-social behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated in our communities and I very much welcome these orders which will give police the powers to tackle on-street drinking on Harehills Lane and in the surrounding areas.

“Similar orders have recently successfully been introduced in Armley and residents can rest assured knowing that we will continue to work alongside West Yorkshire Police to use every tool at our disposal to put a stop to it in Harehills.

“Through these orders, we will be able to take tougher action against repeat offenders, creating a more positive environment in the community.”

********************