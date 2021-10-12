New photograph released of missing Lexia Lockwood as search continues

Lexia Lockwood, aged 14, has been missing from her home since 11.45pm on Saturday, October 9.

Concerns have been raised for her welfare.

West Yorkshire Police said officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries but are yet to find her.

Police have released a new photograph of missing teenager Lexia Lockwood as the search for her continues. Photo: WYP

They believe that she is still in Leeds.

She may also have links to the Bradford area.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, medium build, with long dark brown hair.

Lexia is known to wear her hair in a ponytail or plaits.

She was last seen wearing a black jumper, blue jeans, a black gilet, white Nike trainers and glasses.