Brawl breaks out at Leeds pub as four men arrested and woman rushed to hospital

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024
Four men have been arrested after reports of a brawl at a Leeds pub.

The incident, at The New Bay Horse in Hunslet, was reported shortly after 10pm last night (November 11).

Four men have been arrested after a brawl broke out at The Bay Horse pub in Leeds. | Google

It resulted in a 49-year-old woman being rushed to hospital. She was treated for head injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Meanwhile, officers arrested four men, aged 18, 19, 37 and 42, on suspicion of affray.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240627625.

