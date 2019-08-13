New arrest during investigation into attempted murder of West Yorkshire family in arson attack

Have your say

Police investigating the attempted murder of a family in Heckmondwike have today arrested a fourth person in connection with the enquiry.

A 19-year-old Dewsbury man was arrested this morning (August 13th) on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to an arson attack on a house in Stonedene Court, Heckmondwike at about 4.13am on Sunday morning.

He remains in custody this evening - as do two females aged 21 and 17, and a 22-year-old man arrested yesterday.

A 17-year-old male who received serious injuries in the fire remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Anyone who has information or CCTV of the offence or suspicious behaviour on the street is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, (HMET) on 101 referencing Operation PAIRGLEN and crime number 13190409679.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat