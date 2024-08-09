Neville Street: Woman fighting for her life in hospital after crash near Leeds Station as man arrested

A woman is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car near Leeds Station.

The crash, that was reported shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (August 8), happened on Neville Street underneath the railway bridge by the Dark Arches.

Police are appealing for information on the crash on Neville Street that happened on August 8.
Police are appealing for information on the crash on Neville Street that happened on August 8. | Google/National World

It resulted in a 26-year-old woman being rushed to hospital with serious injuries, which were described as life-threatening.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Leeds, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Now, police are urgently appealing for witnesses to the crash. Those with information should call 101, quoting reference 1357 of August 8, or report via the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with footage that could assist the investigation has also been asked to make contact.

