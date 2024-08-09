Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car near Leeds Station.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash, that was reported shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (August 8), happened on Neville Street underneath the railway bridge by the Dark Arches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for information on the crash on Neville Street that happened on August 8. | Google/National World

It resulted in a 26-year-old woman being rushed to hospital with serious injuries, which were described as life-threatening.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Leeds, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, police are urgently appealing for witnesses to the crash. Those with information should call 101, quoting reference 1357 of August 8, or report via the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with footage that could assist the investigation has also been asked to make contact.