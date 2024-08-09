Neville Street: Woman fighting for her life in hospital after crash near Leeds Station as man arrested
The crash, that was reported shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (August 8), happened on Neville Street underneath the railway bridge by the Dark Arches.
It resulted in a 26-year-old woman being rushed to hospital with serious injuries, which were described as life-threatening.
The driver, a 47-year-old man from Leeds, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Now, police are urgently appealing for witnesses to the crash. Those with information should call 101, quoting reference 1357 of August 8, or report via the West Yorkshire Police website.
Anyone with footage that could assist the investigation has also been asked to make contact.