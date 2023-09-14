Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Neville Road Halton Moor: Investigation launched after 15-year-old 'approached by youths' with machete in Leeds

An investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old was approached by two youths, one of whom produced a machete.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
The incident happened in Neville Road, Halton Moor, at around 3.15pm on Monday (September 11).

West Yorkshire Police said that the victim was “able to disarm him and get away”.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested this morning (September 14) on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.