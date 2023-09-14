Neville Road Halton Moor: Investigation launched after 15-year-old 'approached by youths' with machete in Leeds
An investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old was approached by two youths, one of whom produced a machete.
The incident happened in Neville Road, Halton Moor, at around 3.15pm on Monday (September 11).
West Yorkshire Police said that the victim was “able to disarm him and get away”.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested this morning (September 14) on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.