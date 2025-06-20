'Neo Nazi' Leeds man to be sentenced after admitting new terrorism offence

A man from Leeds who was previously jailed for terrorism is facing jail again after admitting a fresh offence.

Martyn Paul Gilleard, of Town Street, Armley, appeared at the Central Criminal Court, also known as The Old Bailey, today where he pleaded guilty to possessing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

It was thought he had a manual in his possession which referred to the manufacture of explosive black powder.

The 48-year-old was remanded back into custody.

Gilleard, pictured in 2008, is facing a fresh terrorism offence having only been released from his last sentence in 2023.placeholder image
Gilleard, pictured in 2008, is facing a fresh terrorism offence having only been released from his last sentence in 2023. | PA / NW

He will now be sentenced on August 22 at Leeds Crown Court.

Gilleard was jailed in 2008 for 16 years in total for having nail bombs in his possession while he was living in East Yorkshire and also having tens of thousands of indecent images of children.

The judge at the time said he had a “deep-seated hatred of persons who are black, Asian and Jewish”.

Reports suggest was released in 2023.

