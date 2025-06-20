'Neo Nazi' Leeds man to be sentenced after admitting new terrorism offence
Martyn Paul Gilleard, of Town Street, Armley, appeared at the Central Criminal Court, also known as The Old Bailey, today where he pleaded guilty to possessing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
It was thought he had a manual in his possession which referred to the manufacture of explosive black powder.
The 48-year-old was remanded back into custody.
He will now be sentenced on August 22 at Leeds Crown Court.
Gilleard was jailed in 2008 for 16 years in total for having nail bombs in his possession while he was living in East Yorkshire and also having tens of thousands of indecent images of children.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the latest news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter
The judge at the time said he had a “deep-seated hatred of persons who are black, Asian and Jewish”.
Reports suggest was released in 2023.