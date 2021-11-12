Neighbours describe moment emergency services descended on Beeston street as man found dead

At 6am this morning, police attended a home in Harlech Road where a man had been found dead.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident.

The men are currently in custody.

Harlech Road, Beeston pic: Tony Johnson/JPI Media

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 6am today, police were called to an address in Harlech Road, Beeston, where a man had been found dead.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and a scene is in place in Harlech Road to undergo forensic examination.

"Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.

"Anyone who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13210583623 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat"

pic: Tony Johnson/JPI Media

Police vans left the scene at around 2pm as a cordon to the front of the property was lifted.

However, a cordon to the rear of the home remained and was guarded by an officer in a police car.

One neighbour, speaking outside their home on the street on Friday afternoon, said there was a large police presence all morning.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said he had first become aware of what was going on when he was heading to Mosque on Friday morning.

pic: Tony Johnson/JPI Media

He said: "I did not hear anything at all last night, sometimes I stay up playing games but I was sleeping.

“I tried to ask the police what was going on but they couldn’t tell me, they just told me something had happened at the house and that I’d see it on the news.

“There were quite a lot of vans around on the street earlier.

“The vans have only just left at about 2pm.”

Another neighbour who was passing the incident added: “This is usually a quiet street so I’m not sure what has gone on”.

The cordon was placed on the terraced street just yards from Park View Primary Academy.

Harlech Road is also parallel to Cross Flats Park to the front of the property.

Many nearby residents appeared shocked by the developments and were stood outside their gardens as police activity continued.