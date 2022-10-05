Police are appealing for information to help identify a man in connection with an incident where a woman had a glass smashed over her head in a Leeds bar.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman, received four lacerations to her head during the unprovoked attack which happened after she and the suspect bumped into each other on the dancefloor at Neighbourhood, on Greek Street, at about 8pm on Saturday, September 24.

The suspect was described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall, with black hair and a beard. He had sleeve tattoos on both arms and was wearing a distinctive top with white stripes.

The suspect wore a distinctive patterned top and was together with a woman.

He was seen entering the bar together with a woman who had blonde hair and was wearing a white jacket.

Anyone who knows the man’s identity or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 1179 Sutcliffe at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime reference 13220528277 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat/.