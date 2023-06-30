National appeal launched to identify suspects in Leeds safeguarding investigation

Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit say they have immediate concerns in the relation to three men and are appealing for information from the public in order to identify the suspects, whose images have been recovered from "online activity".

According to police, extensive enquiries have so far been unsuccessful in identifying the suspects, and say they could be anywhere in the UK.

They have now launched a national appeal for images to be shared as widely as possible to help identify the men.

Anyone who knows the identity of any of the men or who has any information that could assist in identifying them is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13230358020 and the relevant subject number or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.