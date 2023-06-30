Leeds news you can trust since 1890
National appeal launched to identify suspects in Leeds safeguarding investigation

West Yorkshire Police has released images of three suspects they are trying to identify in relation to an ongoing Leeds safeguarding investigation.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read

Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit say they have immediate concerns in the relation to three men and are appealing for information from the public in order to identify the suspects, whose images have been recovered from "online activity".

According to police, extensive enquiries have so far been unsuccessful in identifying the suspects, and say they could be anywhere in the UK.

They have now launched a national appeal for images to be shared as widely as possible to help identify the men.

Anyone who knows the identity of any of the men or who has any information that could assist in identifying them is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13230358020 and the relevant subject number or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Do you know who these men are? Photo: West Yorkshire PoliceDo you know who these men are? Photo: West Yorkshire Police
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

