Named: 14 people charged after investigation into organised vehicle crime

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 08:56 BST
Police officers from Bradford’s Precision Team have charged 14 people after an investigation into organised vehicle crime across the district.

14 people are charged with 84 offences for a range of offending which includes drugs, stolen goods, fraud and possession of criminal property.

Those charged are:

* Kyle Bailey aged 30 of South Street.

* Courtney Booth, aged 32 of Harrior Close.

* Ruan Clarke aged 31 of no fixed abode.

* James Duffy aged 30 of Downside Crescent.

* Rio Fountain aged 29 of Downside Crescent

* Alan Garbutt aged 31 of Sandy Lane.

* Emma Hague aged 27 of South Street.

* Corey Harrison aged 28 of Long Lane, Halifax.

* Kane Harrison aged 30 of Thornton Road.

* Nathan Latif aged 31 of Rosslyn Grove.

* Dean Lucziewicz aged 43 of Furness Drive.

* Destiny Muff aged 25 of Thirsk Grange.

* Simon Parkinson aged 30 of Lindholme Gardens.

* Andrew Parratt aged 58 of Kirkgate.

They are all due at Bradford Magistrates Court today (September 19)

