Named: 14 people charged after investigation into organised vehicle crime
14 people are charged with 84 offences for a range of offending which includes drugs, stolen goods, fraud and possession of criminal property.
Those charged are:
* Kyle Bailey aged 30 of South Street.
* Courtney Booth, aged 32 of Harrior Close.
* Ruan Clarke aged 31 of no fixed abode.
* James Duffy aged 30 of Downside Crescent.
* Rio Fountain aged 29 of Downside Crescent
* Alan Garbutt aged 31 of Sandy Lane.
* Emma Hague aged 27 of South Street.
* Corey Harrison aged 28 of Long Lane, Halifax.
* Kane Harrison aged 30 of Thornton Road.
* Nathan Latif aged 31 of Rosslyn Grove.
* Dean Lucziewicz aged 43 of Furness Drive.
* Destiny Muff aged 25 of Thirsk Grange.
* Simon Parkinson aged 30 of Lindholme Gardens.
* Andrew Parratt aged 58 of Kirkgate.
They are all due at Bradford Magistrates Court today (September 19)