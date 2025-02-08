A young drug dealer caught selling heroin and crack cocaine walked from court because he was “immature and naive”.

Sam Cawood was warned that most in his position face custody without question, but the judge at Leeds Crown Court took mercy on him, recognising that he had stayed out of trouble since being arrested.

The court heard that police had been patrolling the Eastmoor area of Wakefield on the evening of August 2, 2023.

They witnessed the Audi A5 pull over where a known drug user was waiting, so they moved in to search the vehicle on Dent Drive, prosecutor Fen Greatley-Hirsch said.

Cawood was caught on Dent Drive in Wakefield dealing drugs, but escaped an immediate custodial sentence. | National World / Google Maps

Cawood was behind the wheel with another male as the passenger. During the search they found two tubs containing brown powder and a white substance, later found to be heroin and crack.

Around £200 in cash was also found inside the vehicle. Having been arrested, Cawood gave a no-comment interview.

Cawood, of Acacia Drive, Castleford, admitted two counts of dealing in Class A drugs.

Mitigating, Lily Wildman said 23-year-old Cawood was only 20 at the time and was “immature and naive”.

She said he was living under the roof of the co-defendant at the time which led to his involvement in dealing.

She said he works full time and was a “hard-working individual”.

Judge Anesh Pema told Cawood: “Even now you are described as being immature and naive. There is no cliff edge at the age of 18.”

He gave him 22 months’ jail, suspended for 24 months, 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation days.