PC Steve Huntington and PD Macy have been working together since May 2017. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

They’re the crime fighting duo who have clocked up nearly four decades between them of keeping the streets of West Yorkshire safe.

PC Steve Huntington and police dog Macy were paired up together in May 2017 and since then have been the force behind bringing criminals to justice.

They’ve had a starring role on TV show Police Interceptors and assisted in numerous arrests, including a rape suspect within hours of the offence being reported and a burglar wanted by Interpol.

But now the pair are enjoying a well earned break after retiring from West Yorkshire Police.

Despite her smaller size Macy has proved herself to be brave and loyal, recently stepping in to protect Steve when a suspect approached him from behind with a glass bottle.

PC Huntington, who joined the force in January 1997, said: “She’s with me 24 hours a day and she comes home with me when I’m not at work.

“She comes to work with me and she loves being at work.

“And when we’re working we’re a bit like Laurel and Hardy - it’s that bond and you do over the years get to know each other.”

Macy even took down a life-size mannequin of Santa Claus thinking he was a burglar, and once helped herself to the dog treats section of a store after searching it for intruders.

PC Huntington added : “There was one particular occasion we were searching a building where we’d got a report of a burglary.

“She disappeared like she does, goes off looking and she’d been gone for quite a while so I thought I’ll go and see what she’s doing.

“Unbeknown to me she’d found a six foot six, full life sized mannequin of Santa Claus in a cupboard and was doing what she thought was best to do to this what she thought was a real person.”

But despite her age there is still plenty of life in PD Macy yet.

PC Huntington said: “In her head she still thinks she’s 18 months old and she would keep going if she could. But sadly she’s nine and a half now and as grey as me.

“She’s not the biggest of dogs, but her confidence and abilities have never been in doubt.

“She’s got some good results, and it’s been great to be by her side when she’s got them.”

Chief Inspector James Farrar, West Yorkshire Police Dog Section lead, said: “Our handlers live and work with their dogs, developing a unique bond over time, and Steve and Macy are a prime example of this.

“They have achieved some excellent results over the years, working to keep each other and our communities safe.

“We thank them for their dedication and service.”