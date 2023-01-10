'Murderous' Leeds husband could not accept relationship was over, police said

Satpreet Singh Gandhi was handed a life sentence today and told he must serve at least 23 years and four months for stabbing his estranged wife, Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi, to death in her flat in Headingley in September last year.

The court was told the pair had both come to the UK as students in March 2021, but separated six months before her death.

After the murder, those closest to the mother-of-two said volatile Gandhi often showed controlling behaviour towards his wife, punctuated by violent outbursts. Like many cases, it was sadly not reported to the police at the time, and would eventually lead to her senseless death.

Harleen Gandhi with her two children.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles said: “Harleen had come to the UK to study and was clearly someone who had plans and ambitions for her future when her life was cruelly cut short by her estranged husband’s murderous actions.

“She was living separately from him following an apparent background of domestic abuse and controlling behaviour by him and was attempting to move on with her life.

“It appears that he could not accept this and chose to take her life, as we sadly see too often in abusive relationships.

“Harleen’s death in such sudden and tragic circumstances has left her family utterly devastated, and we hope they can find some degree of comfort from knowing he has now had to answer for his actions and has been given a life sentence.”

Harleen (second from the right) with her family.

An impact statement by her brother Ekam Singh Kohli was read out by prosecutor Nicholas Lumley KC at Leeds Crown Court, directed to towards Singh Gandhi. He said: “You took her life in your hands and destroyed it.

"You have caused pain to our family that no ordinary person could imagine experiencing. The first time she thought for herself, you killed her. She was not a monster like you.

"You will never be forgiven.”

Harleen’s parents, Ravinder Singh and Narinder Kaur Kohli, and her brother, Ekam Singh Kohli, also thanked Judge Andrew Stubbs KC and the Crown Prosecution Service for convicting and sentencing Singh Gandhi.

They said: “We are extremely grateful to West Yorkshire Police for their hard work and dedication in finding Harleen’s body so quickly and in gathering enough evidence that Satpreet Singh Gandhi could be charged speedily.

“It has been a terrible time for the family, and we would like to praise our police family liaison officers for their kindness and understanding and for keeping us informed of developments in the case in such a timely manner. They have been very supportive throughout this whole ordeal.

“We would like to thank all the court staff for ensuring the smooth running of the proceedings, the prosecuting KC and his staff for their roles and the judge for showing consideration for all the people who attended court today.

