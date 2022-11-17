Kyle Buckley, 18, serving a life sentence for a murder he committed at age 16, was involved in a fight with a self-made weapon in the visiting area of Wetherby Young Offender Institution on 22 July 2021.

The next month, on 30 August, Buckley threw a kettle filled with boiled water over a prison officer, causing burns to his back. Buckley was restrained and spat in the eye of another prison officer when being escorted away.

On 12 September 2022 at Leeds Crown Court, Buckley was sentenced to 18 months detention in a young offender institution, concurrent to the sentence being served for murder.

Wetherby Young Offender Institution. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Following the sentencing, it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme for being too low.

Today (17 November), the Court quashed the sentence handed down on 12 September. Buckley was instead ordered to serve the 18 months’ sentence consecutively to his current sentence for murder.

Speaking after the hearing, the solicitor general Michael Tomlinson MP said: