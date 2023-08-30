Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Murder investigation launched following death of man in Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Wakefield.

By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:49 BST

Officers were called by ambulance service to reports of an injured male at a property in Greenwood Court in Agbrigg shortly after 11PM on Tuesday August 29.

Emergency services attended and the 42-year-old injured man was pronounced dead shortly after.

A murder investigation has been launched following the dead of a man in Wakefield. Picture by Google
A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is at the time of writing in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Hughes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man at a house in Wakefield.  

“His immediate family have been informed and we have specialist officers supporting them at this extremely difficult time.  

“A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation at this time.  

“This incident has taken place in a quiet residential road. We have been making enquiries with those living in the vicinity but if anyone else has any information that they think could assist us in our enquiries then I would ask them to come forward.”  

West Yorkshire Police is asking anyone with information for the investigation team to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team online via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230481676.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

