Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in Naburn Fold in Whinmoor
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in east Leeds.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 7:55 am
Updated
Monday, 16th August 2021, 8:00 am
Police were called to Naburn Fold in Whinmoor at about 6.30pm on Sunday, August 15.
A woman was found with serious injuries.
It was confirmed that she had died.
Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.
Full West Yorkshire Police statement:
"At 6.31pm on Sunday, emergency services attended Naburn Fold in Leeds after a woman was found with serious injuries.
"It was confirmed the woman had died at the scene and a murder investigation has been launched.
"Enquiries are ongoing and a police scene remains in place."