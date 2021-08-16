Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in Naburn Fold in Whinmoor

Police were called to Naburn Fold in Whinmoor at about 6.30pm on Sunday, August 15.

A woman was found with serious injuries.

It was confirmed that she had died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor. Photo: Google.

A murder investigation has been launched.

Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.

Full West Yorkshire Police statement:

"At 6.31pm on Sunday, emergency services attended Naburn Fold in Leeds after a woman was found with serious injuries.

"It was confirmed the woman had died at the scene and a murder investigation has been launched.