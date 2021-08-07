Murder Investigation launched after man found injured in residential street

Police were called to Myrtle Avenue. in Halifax at 8.57am on Saturday, August 7.

A man was found injured in the street.

The man, who is believed to be in his twenties, was taken to hospital.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found injured in Myrtle Avenue. Photo: Google.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

His family is being supported by specially trained officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact the police on 101 or via the website.