Murder investigation launched after death of 10-month-old baby girl

Paramedics were called to a property on Crompton Street shortly after 5.30pm on Friday after receiving reports the girl was unresponsive.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson, of Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, said: "First and foremost I want to extend my sincere condolences to the family of this little girl, who are being supported at this incredibly difficult time by specially trained officers.

Crompton Street, Farnworht, near Bolton (Photo: Google)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The investigation team is determined to understand how and why this little girl died, and we have arrested a man on suspicion of murder who will be questioned later today.

"We will be continuing enquiries throughout the days and weeks ahead and I would encourage anyone who has information to please contact police."

Anybody with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 9908, quoting incident number 2544 of November 1, 2019.