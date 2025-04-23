Stead Street, Shipley: Murder investigation after man found dead
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at an address in Shipley.
Officers were called to Stead Street at 9.29am yesterday morning (April 22 ) to a report of a concern for safety of a man there.
A 43 year old man sadly was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man aged 65 and a woman aged 54 have both been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remain in police custody at this time.
A post-mortem examination will take place later today. (April 23)
Whilst the investigation is in its early stages extensive enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.