Stead Street, Shipley: Murder investigation after man found dead

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 11:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at an address in Shipley.

Officers were called to Stead Street at 9.29am yesterday morning (April 22 ) to a report of a concern for safety of a man there.

A 43 year old man sadly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stead Street in Shipley.Stead Street in Shipley.
Stead Street in Shipley. | Google

A man aged 65 and a woman aged 54 have both been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remain in police custody at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

A post-mortem examination will take place later today. (April 23)

Whilst the investigation is in its early stages extensive enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Related topics:murder
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice