Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at an address in Shipley.

Officers were called to Stead Street at 9.29am yesterday morning (April 22 ) to a report of a concern for safety of a man there.

A 43 year old man sadly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stead Street in Shipley. | Google

A man aged 65 and a woman aged 54 have both been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remain in police custody at this time.

A post-mortem examination will take place later today. (April 23)

Whilst the investigation is in its early stages extensive enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.