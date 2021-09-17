Murder and kidnap charge: Man due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court
Police investigating the murder of Asghar Badshah who was kidnapped from Mayo Road in Bradford in the early hours of November 30 2019 have charged a man.
The body of Mr Badshah was recovered from the old bank in Commercial Street, Batley on December 29 that same year.
Today (Frid Sept 17) a 34-year-old man from Berkshire has been charged with murder and conspiracy to kidnap.
Liam Buckley, of Lynwood Crescent in Sunningdale, has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (18 September).
Detective Chief Inspector Heather Whoriskey, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about what happened in this long running and complex case to come forward.
“If there is anyone who has information about this incident who has not yet come forward to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, referencing Operation Plumeham.
“Information can always also be given in total anonymity to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”