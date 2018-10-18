Mums and dads 'still not getting message' as police issue parking fine to parent outside Leeds school

Police say Leeds parents are still not getting the message about parking outside schools.

Police attended Churwell Primary School in Morley, Leeds, this morning (October 18) and handed out parking fines to motorists parking on 'keep clear' zigzags outside the school.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Unfortunately, parents do not seem to be getting the message about parking responsibly.

"This parent stopped on the Keep Clear markings to drop their child off as close to the school as possible.

"Local residents also expressed their dismay about being blocked in their driveways by parents dropping off/picking up children. P

"Please note that officers will issue Fixed Penalty Notices for parking offences, as they did in this case.

"The road markings are extremely clear and are there for the safety of everybody, but most importantly, for the safety of the young children attending school."

