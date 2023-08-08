Mum took two trips to steal £260 worth of Jack Daniel's whisky and vodka from Sainsbury's at White Rose

A mum was caught stealing hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from a Leeds supermarket despite being on a suspended jail sentence.

Homeless Natalie Hanson was seen on CCTV entering the Sainsbury’s store at the White Rose centre on the afternoon of January 19 with a male, and stole bottles of Jack Daniel’s whisky and vodka, before jumping the barrier to escape and drove away in a white BMW.

They returned later in the day and again stole two more bottles of whisky and two vodka. The total value of stolen goods came to £260.

She was later recognised by police and arrested, but failed to turn up at court, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Hanson stole the booze from Sainsbury's at White Rose. (pic by National World)

The mother-of-one admitted two counts of theft, failing to surrender to custody, and breaching a suspended sentence.

The 32-year-old has three previous convictions for five offences. She was given the 18-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and given 60 hours of unpaid work in November of last year, when she pulled a knife out on a man who was trying to help her and stole money from his wallet.

A probation report said she had a poor compliance, having only completed only one hour of the 60 she was given.

Mitigating on her behalf, Sam Roxborough conceded she had not done the work but had tried to contact probation officers, although he said it was “no excuse”.

He said: “She has been homeless, she is on the street and misuses drugs and alcohol.”

Judge Geoffrey Marson KC told Hanson: “In many ways, yours is a sad case. You have a problem with drink and drugs. I’ve no doubt that that the judge on the last occasion informed you that if you committed another offence it would be likely you serve the sentence imposed. Within two months you had breached it.

"Inevitably, there is going to be a custodial sentence. There has been minimal co-operation with probation.”