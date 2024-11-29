A mum-of-two repeatedly stabbed by her boyfriend with such ferocity that the knife snapped in her arm says she has been left “haunted” by the bloody attack.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ingus Galaskis was handed a 10-year jail sentence this week for the savage assault on his partner as she slept on a sofa at their Seacroft home.

The 37-year-old was cleared of attempted murder following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, but he had previously admitted GBH with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He attacked her with a kitchen knife, stabbing her 10 times as she struggled to fight him off. She mainly suffered injuries to her arm with the blade even snapping and becoming embedded in her flesh.

The victim of Galaskis (pictured inset) remains haunted by his senseless attack in which he stabbed her 10 times. (library pics by WYP / PA) | WYP / PA

In a victim impact statement, read out by prosecutor Angus Macdonald, he said: “Before the attack she enjoyed her life. She had a job she loved, played sports and would visit places with her children.

“However, the attack and the injuries caused to her left arm have caused her to lose everything at once.

“She has lost her job as a mobile cleaner because she can’t drive or do the work required of her because he left arm does not function properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She does not know how she will carry on. She described her life as a living hell.

“She experiences continual flashbacks. As a result of the attack she stays at home 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“She gets panic attacks when she leaves the house. She can’t sleep at night because she is terrified so goes to bed in the morning.

“She is haunted by not knowing why the defendant attacked her in the way that he did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard there was no history of domestic violence between the pair or in Galaskis’ previous relationships. He has no previous convictions.

The victim had returned from a trip to Latvia on September 3 last year and found Galaskis in a drunken state at their home on Baileys Crescent.

After an argument in which she told him to leave, he grabbed the kitchen knife and began attacking her as she lay asleep on the sofa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trying to fight him off, most of the stab wounds were to her arms. She was able to escape after he relented.

Galaskis was told he must serve two-thirds of his 10-year sentence before being eligible for parole, rather than the usual half-way stage.

He was also given an indefinite length restraining order to keep him away from the ex partner.