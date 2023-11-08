Mum-of-three bottled boyfriend during drunken argument on Wakefield street

A drunken mum-of-three bottled her partner during an argument in the street leaving him bleeding heavily.

The incident was caught on camera by witnesses who heard Tammy Hunter quarrelling with the man in the street in Normanton, Wakefield, in the early hours of September 3. Leeds Crown Court was told that the pair had been drinking and dancing at a working men’s club in the hours before.

Prosecutor Heather Gilmore said witnesses saw the couple sat on the kerb on Queen Elizabeth Drive in the early hours. The male got to his feet and tried to help Hunter stand up, but she swung at him with a bottle which smashed over his head.

The man took off his top to soak up the blood from his head wound. Hunter could be heard saying she would "lose her kids” because of the attack.

Hunter smashed the bottle over her partner's head during an argument in the street. (pics submitted / Google Maps)

The police were called and they found the couple further along Queen Elizabeth Drive. He tried to run but was apprehended and refused to say what had happened. Hunter said she had done nothing wrong.

The victim was taken to Pinderfields Hospital where it was found he had suffered an arterial bleed from the wound on his forehead and had lost enough blood for him to briefly lose consciousness. The wound was stitched and he was left with a black eye.

The court heard that 28-year-old Hunter, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, had previous convictions for battery and an assault on a police officer. She was initially charged with with Section 18 wounding, but this was later downgraded to Section 20, which she admitted.

Mitigating, Chloe Hudson said: “A lady of her age with three young children in my submission needs to be with her children.”

No further personal mitigation was offered after Judge Christopher Batty said he would not jail her immediately. He hinted at difficulties in her life and said: “It was serious, he could have died. You are someone who has been in and around violence for many years, most of it has not been your making or instigation.

"If I sent you to prison the real sufferers would be your children.”