Elaine Clarke, 49, was jailed for nine years and seven months after pleading guilty to gross negligence manslaughter after she initially denied the offence.

The emaciated body of Debbie Leitch, 24, who was born with Down syndrome, was discovered at her family home in Blackpool, Lancashire, in August 2019.

Preston Crown Court heard how Debbie Leitch was left to die alone in her squalid bedroom. Pictures: Getty/Lancashire Constabulary

Attorney General Suella Braverman told MPs that Clarke’s term has been reviewed under the unduly lenient sentence scheme and referred to the Court of Appeal, which will now decide whether to increase it.

Conservative MP Scott Benton, who represents Blackpool South, told the Commons: “The Attorney General will be aware of the horrendous case of my constituent Debbie Leitch, who died at the hands of her mother, Elaine Clarke, who has been sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison for her appalling actions.

“Will [Ms Braverman] meet with me and [Sally-Ann Hart, Conservative MP for Hastings and Rye] following our recent letter to discuss this case with a view to seeing whether the sentence issued is unduly lenient?”

Ms Braverman replied: “This indeed is a tragic case and I extend my sympathies to all those who knew and loved Debbie.

“I thank you and [Ms Hart] for bringing this to the attention of the law officers.

“The sentence imposed has been reviewed with the utmost care by the Solicitor General [Alex Chalk] and he has decided to refer it to the Court of Appeal.

“It is now a matter for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence.”

Preston Crown Court heard the scene that greeted emergency services was “truly shocking” as Ms Leitch’s face was “completely encrusted with scabs and thickened skin, such that she was no longer recognisable as being a young female”.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as severe emaciation and neglect with extensive and severe scabies skin infection.

Ms Leitch weighed 10st 1lb when she lived in Leeds in 2016 but only weighed 3st 10lb at the time of her death, the court heard.

She was dependent on mother-of-four Clarke, who was registered and paid as her carer, the court was told.

Mr Benton said: “May I extend my deepest sympathies to all of those who knew Debbie.

“I was sickened to learn of the awful abuse she endured at the hands of somebody who should have been there to look after and care for her.

“I’m pleased that the Solicitor General has referred this case to the Court of Appeal.

“The sentence handed down appears to be far too lenient in this horrendous case and I sincerely hope it is increased on appeal to reflect the awful nature of this crime.”

Ms Hart said: “I strongly welcome the Attorney General’s response in the House today and the decision to refer this serious case to the Court of Appeal following a joint letter sent to her about it from myself and my colleague Scott Benton MP.

“This is an abhorrent case of wilful neglect and it demands closer examination as regards sentencing.”