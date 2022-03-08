Mum avoids jail after police uncover drug supply operation in the family home

Danielle Savage, 33, off Mount Pleasant Avenue, was first arrested in May 2018 after police stopped her then husband, Craig Savage, in his car in Leeds.

Inside the car, officers found crack cocaine, £700 and mobile phones, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Ashleigh Metcalfe, prosecuting, told the court that the couple's house was then searched and containers were found with cocaine and heroin.

A woman has avoided jailtime after police discovered a drug supply operation inside the family home.

Mrs Savage was arrested but released without charge.

Craig Savage was jailed in October 2018 for drugs offences at Leeds Crown Court.

Later investigations found an audio file on Mr Savage's phone. The court heard that analysis confirmed that it recorded a conversation between Mrs Savage and her husband.

She was then arrested once again.

Ms Metcalfe said: "What is clear from the audio is that she was expecting financial rewards from the drug selling.

"The drugs were being packaged in her home for onward selling.

"There is some clear understanding of the role she was involved in."

Ms Metcalfe also told the court that the couple's children were present at the home at the time the supply operation was ongoing.

Kenneth Green, defending, said that the defendant was dealing with mental health issues at the time and was a victim of domestic abuse.

He told the court she has no previous convictions, has a new partner and is the mum of two children.

Mrs Metcalfe pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to supply class A drugs.

Judge Simon Phillips QC told the court that he took into considerations the issues of mental health and domestic abuse which were included in a doctor's report.

The judge also took into consideration the delay in the case reaching court.

Judge Phillips said: "She was heard on the audio stating 'If I am not getting paid it is not happening in my house.'

"She is an intelligent lady who understands the gravity of the situation.

He added: "There are a number of matters that I take in your case.

"You have two children who continue to be dependent on you.

"Your husband was the primary mover, he paid you to prepare drugs, this allowed you to live in the family home with your children."

The judge sentenced her to 24 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months.