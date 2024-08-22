Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mum and daughter attacked a woman during a funeral wake at a social club, ripping out clumps of her hair and threatening to kill her.

Karen and Natalie Caunt launched into the “disgraceful” assault at the Burley Conservative Club, following a service.

The pair were found guilty of ABH after a trial at Leeds Magistrates’ Court. They appeared this week at Leeds Crown Court for sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Safaraz Ahad said the victim had been at the club on Bankfield Gardens on January 17 when the Caunts walked in, staring at her. They continued to stare as they sat down.

The Burley Conservative Club, where violence erupted during a funeral wake. (pic by Google Maps) | Google Maps

Others told the victim that the pair did not like her, telling her they blamed her for a death of a person several years previous.

The victim wanted to resolve the matter so went over to speak with the pair. She told them: “It’s been five years, can we sort this?”

The court heard they shouted abuse at her, so she turned to walk away. Karen Caunt, 62, then grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the floor, tearing clumps from her scalp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman tried to get away but was grabbed by 38-year-old Natalie. The woman landed on the floor and tried to break free but Karen sat on top of her. Natalie then began punching her to the face.

Karen was dragged away but told her: “If it’s the last thing I ever do, I will kill you.”

Little mitigation could be offered by their barrister, Mike Walsh, due to the pair electing to face trial. However, he did say the pair had no previous convictions and had stayed out of trouble since that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie, of Lea Farm Place, Kirkstall, and Karen, of Pinfold Lane, Armley, were both given a 12-month community order. In addition, they were given a 10-day curfew order to reside at their homes, told to pay £200 compensation each to the victim, and handed a five-year restraining order to keep away from the woman.

Judge Geoffrey Marson KC said: “It was a disgraceful incident, two onto one, grabbing her and punching her. What on earth got into you I can’t begin to imagine.”