Motorist trebled speed limit during New Year's Eve Pudsey police chase in stolen Volvo
Patrolling officers spotted the Volvo at around 10pm on December 31 last year, after it had been reported stolen, and tried to pull it over.
But Jack Brown, who was behind the wheel, put his foot down when the officers signalled for him to stop, prosecutor Emily Hassell told Leeds Crown Court.
He reached 70mph in a 40-limit heading towards Pudsey on Bradford Road before driving into the path of three lanes of oncoming traffic.
Brown turned into Galloway Lane hitting 63mph in a 30-limit on the wrong side of the road, then reaching 59mph in the 20mph area Radcliffe Lane.
But 22-year-old Brown then turned into the cul-de-sac where he was cornered, so he got out and ran. He was quickly found hiding down the side of a house. He told officers he was “paid to do it” when he was being arrested.
During his police interview he said he paid £650 for the car, but refused to name from whom. He also said he did not have a licence or insurance.
Brown, of St Catherine’s Drive, Bramley, admitted a single charge of dangerous driving. He has five previous convictions for six offences.
Mitigating, John Bottomley said he admitted his guilt at the first opportunity, fully admitted the offence and had “expressed remorse”.
He said that his age and immaturity was also a factor, to which Judge Tahir Khan KC agreed.
He gave Brown a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, 15 rehabilitation days and 240 hours of unpaid work. He was also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to take an extended driving test.