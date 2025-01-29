Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver who smashed head-on into a biker as she tried to overtake a lorry will be sentenced in the spring.

Sarah Smith had previously admitted causing death by careless driving, but denied death by dangerous driving, following the harrowing death in Wetherby in 2021.

This was initially rejected by the Crown Prosecution Service, who sought to put the 41-year-old on trial. This was due to begin in September next year, almost five years after the tragedy.

But during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week, prosecutor Robert Galley said after consideration, the death-by-careless-driving charge has now been accepted.

The case was adjourned for reports and Smith will be sentenced on April 11.

Smith, of Springs Lane, Bickerton, Wetherby, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes C220 which collided with oncoming biker Jonathon Cooper.

She tried to overtake a lorry on York Road, Wetherby, at 4.24pm on December 16, 2021.

Mr Cooper, 53, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.