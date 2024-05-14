Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a man killed by his cousin in a car crash days before Christmas have told Leeds Crown Court that they are “living in a nightmare”.

James Nicholson, 26, died from catastrophic chest injuries after the Nissan Navarro he was travelling in struck a tree in December 2020.

His cousin, Isaac Nicholson, was driving the 4x4 and witnesses said he was travelling at speed and overtaking vehicles on the wrong side of the road, forcing them to take evasive action, moments before striking the tree with devastating consequences.

A victim impact statement from the family of James Nicholson, who was a father-of-three, was read to the court today by prosecutor, Michael Smith.

It read: “They [his children] will never have their dad and he will never get to see them grow up. We will spend the rest of our lives missing him, loving him, and will always be proud of him.

Isaac Nicholson (pictured) was jailed today for four years for causing the death of his cousin after he lost control of the car he was driving and ploughed into a tree on a roundabout (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

“We are living a nightmare that is never ending. It never gets any easier. It will never go away. We will carry this for the rest of our lives. He will always be our missing piece.”

Isaac Nicholson was jailed for four years this afternoon after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

It was heard that Isaac, who was just 18 at the time, was behind the wheel of the vehicle at around 9pm on December 2020, when it approached the roundabout on the A650 Drighlington Bypass, west of Morley.

Investigators found that he failed to even brake and ploughed into the centre of the roundabout, striking the tree. James Nicholson died from catastrophic injuries an hour later. Isaac was pinned behind the wheel and suffered serious injuries himself, for which he spent a significant amount of time in hospital. Two other passengers in the rear of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Isaac initially denied putting his friends in danger during his police interview several months later. He denied any wrongdoing before eventually admitting causing his cousin’s death by careless driving, then finally admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

Now 22, the court heard that he had been good friends as well as a cousin to James. Mitigating, Victoria Smith-Swain said the death had caused huge tensions within the family and that Isaac was now estranged from many family members.

She said he worked as a roofer and was now married with his own baby daughter. She said: “Through me he wishes to express that no punishment will come anywhere close to punishment he feels from the guilt. He has expressed genuine remorse.”

James Nicholson died in the crash on the A650 roundabout. (pics by WYP / National World)

She said the injuries he received a substantial brain injury, and he has lost the use of his arm, and the weakening of his leg. Isaac, of Moorside Road, Drighlington, still has little memory of that night.

Judge Richard Mansell KC told Isaac Nicholson: “It’s a truly tragic case. You suffered life-changing injuries, however, that needs to be set against the devastation your actions have caused to others.

