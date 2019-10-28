Motorcyclist flees after seriously injuring woman in Pudsey
Police are hunting a motorcyclist who hit a pedestrian in Pudsey.
Monday, 28th October 2019, 6:28 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th October 2019, 6:29 pm
Officers were called to Lowtown, close to Pudsey Carpet and Bed Centre, at 3.45pm.
A motorcyclist on a Black Suzuki hit a woman pedestrian, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The motorcyclist then fled on foot and police are appealing for anyone who may have information as to their whereabouts.
There is still traffic disruption in the area as police have cordoned off the street to conduct their enquiries.
Contact police on 101 or use the force's live chat facility online to report any information.