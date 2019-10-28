Motorcyclist flees after seriously injuring woman in Pudsey

Officers were called to Lowtown, close to Pudsey Carpet and Bed Centre, at 3.45pm.

A motorcyclist on a Black Suzuki hit a woman pedestrian, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist then fled on foot and police are appealing for anyone who may have information as to their whereabouts.

Lowtown, Pudsey (Photo: Google).

There is still traffic disruption in the area as police have cordoned off the street to conduct their enquiries.