Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorcycle thieves are “out of control” in Leeds and there is an astonishing lack of convictions, bikers have said, as police are being urged to crackdown on the crime and catch the crooks.

Bikers across the city have called on West Yorkshire Police to take greater steps to tackle the rising number of motorcycle thefts across the city.

Steven Dean, 48, set up a Facebook page called West Yorkshire Bike Crime two years ago after a friend’s bike was stolen in a bid to raise awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcyclists in Leeds have banded together to urge police to tackle thefts in the city | Steven Dean

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he said the issue was now so prevalent there were up to “five or six” posts about motorcycles being stolen every day in Leeds and across the region.

Ride-outs around Leeds and demonstrations outside of Elland Road Police Station have been organised by members of the group, in a bid to express their frustration and to call for more to be done by police.

On motorcycle thefts in Leeds, Mr Dean said that bikers do not feel that they have the backing of police. He told the YEP: “People are getting their bikes stolen and then getting a crime reference number and that’s the end of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Something really needs to change so that police can do more. People are getting frustrated.”

Motorcyclists in Leeds have banded together to urge police to tackle thefts in the city | Steven Dean

Mr Dean said an officer last year offered to meet with group members every six weeks “to chat about bike crime” - but after meeting with them once, in August 2023, “that was it”.

He did, however, express sympathy with the position the police often find themselves in when it comes to applying the law to take action.

Mr Dean added: “We have spoken with the off-road [policing] team and they say they are doing what they can but they are limited in what they can do and that there needs to be a change of the law.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We want to know what you make of crime in Leeds. To do this, we’re asking you to fill in this survey on crime in Leeds so we can include the experiences of residents like you.

The Leeds-based Facebook group now acts as a space where riders can share information about theft suspects and somewhere they can issue appeals.

Mr Dean said some stolen bikes have been traced as a result of the page but that they were trying to dissuade users from taking the law into their own hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that a lot of the stolen motorcycles were now being sold on - and that thieves were emboldened by what he claimed was a lack of police activity to recover them.

“They think to themselves ‘well the police won’t do anything so let’s just do it’,” he said.

“They are just doing it blatantly. It’s getting out of hand.”

Following a previous story about motorcycle crime in Leeds, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We recognise there are concerns in Leeds District regarding motorbike-related crime and are aware of instances where stolen motorbikes have been advertised for sale on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and we will take positive action where people are found to be in possession of, or using a stolen motor vehicle.

“We also work closely with our partner agencies to tackle vehicle theft and would ask anyone who believes they have information about a stolen motor vehicle to report it by calling 101, or using our livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”