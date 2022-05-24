Motorbikes seized in Calverley in joint police operation after complaints

Read More
The seizing of the motorbikes on Sunday involved joint operation working between Leeds and Bradford Off-Road Bike Teams with assistance from Neighbourhood Policing Teams.
In a social media update, police said: "If you have any information in relation to off road vehicle use please report it to Police via the following: Telephone - 101 - Internet - 101 Live Chat.
"In an emergency always dial 999, where a crime is ongoing or there is a threat to life.
"Thank you for your continued support."
Many residents took to the social media post to thank the force for seizing the bikes following a number of recent incidents in the area.