Motorbikes seized in Calverley in joint police operation after complaints

A number of off road motorbikes have been seizedby police in Calverley following complaints by residents.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 4:30 pm

The seizing of the motorbikes on Sunday involved joint operation working between Leeds and Bradford Off-Road Bike Teams with assistance from Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

In a social media update, police said: "If you have any information in relation to off road vehicle use please report it to Police via the following: Telephone - 101 - Internet - 101 Live Chat.

"In an emergency always dial 999, where a crime is ongoing or there is a threat to life.

"Thank you for your continued support."

Many residents took to the social media post to thank the force for seizing the bikes following a number of recent incidents in the area.