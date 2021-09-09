Motorbike rider seriously injured after Chapeltown crash
A motorbike rider was seriously injured after a crash in Chapeltown, Leeds.
It happened on on Roseville Road at its junction with Bayswater Road at about 8pm on Tuesday, September 7,
A white Subaru Estate and a black Diablo motorcycle were involved in crash.
The rider of the motorbike, a 29-year-old man, was seriously injured.
He remains in hospital.
Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area and who may have seen either vehicle travelling in the time before the incident, who witnessed the collision itself, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting 13210454720.