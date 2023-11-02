A motorbike rider lied to police when he was pulled over for smelling of cannabis.

Connor Holdsworth, 25, had taken the bike out for a spin around Bramley – but the vehicle belonged to a friend and he was not insured to be riding it.

When cops pulled him over in Broad Lane on March 30, he pretended to be the bike’s owner and produced documents with his mate’s name on them.

But officers completed some quick checks and concluded that Holdsworth, of Street Lane in Gildersome, looked nothing like the person he was claiming to be.

Connor Holdsworth, 25, of Street Lane, Gildersome, Morley, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the limit on March 30 and was subsequently given a community order at Leeds Crown Court on November 1. Photo: James Hardisty/Google.

They suspected him of driving while over the limit and asked him to provide some samples to be taken for analysis. They showed that he was positive for having used cannabis.

Holdsworth was arrested and later pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the limit. He appeared for sentencing at Leeds Crown Court on November 1.

Sam Roxborough, for the defence, said: “It may well be that he is effectively self-medicating for his ADHD, because it makes him feel much calmer. But this is something that he is working on with a probation officer.”

Holdsworth is already the subject of a court order for a previous offence.

Recorder Jason Pitter told the defendant: “It’s not clear to me what you were thinking. To do what you did with this order hanging over your head, I could have sentenced you to prison. You’ve made progress, but you’re close to throwing that away.”

Holdsworth was given a community order of 12 months and was disqualified from driving for 15 months. He was also given five rehabilitation activity requirement days and 60 hours of unpaid work.