A mother whose daughter was lured to a flat where she was sexually assaulted by a paedophile says he has “destroyed” their family.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Wood was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after he filmed himself abusing the 12-year-old at his Wakefield home, gave her lovebites and a sexually transmitted disease.

The 23-year-old is already serving a two-year sentence for violent disorder, having been involved in the far-right protests outside a hotel in Rotherham in August last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was jailed in June for two years, but returned to court recently to answer the sexual assault charges that he had admitted, but at a late stage.

Wood (inset) was jailed for abusing a 12-year-old girl. The youngster's mother faced him in court and told him he had "ruined" their lives. | WYP / Adobestock

Wood, who appeared over a video link from HMP Leeds, stared at his feet throughout the entire hearing.

He had met the girl in 2023 and invited to her home along with her friend. The pair went and were reported missing by their worried parents.

The mother of the girl, who cannot be named, stood up in court to read a victim impact statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the court: “When she returned home, then began a mother’s worst nightmare.

“The whole process was very traumatic. I did not sleep or eat for seven days. I saw her behaviour deteriorate in front of my eyes.

“I felt physically sick. My 12-year-old baby girl had been violated. To have to go to a sexual health clinic for treatment, I was devastated.

“This man has stolen my daughter’s childhood. This man took her dignity and her trust and abused it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He pleaded guilty at the last minute. It’s hard to put into words how he has destroyed our lives.”

Prosecutor Brian Russell said Wood had met the girl and her friend after he broke up an altercation between youngsters in July 2023.

They began talking over Snapchat and in the period of around five days, he called her 66 times.

He later invited her and her friend to stay at his flat on Victoria Grove in the Lupset area of Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They caught a bus and stayed at his home overnight. Both youngsters were reported as missing.

The young victim then rang her mother and told her she was coming home. She denied any sexual activity had taken place but she had visible lovebites.

The girl later admitted she had slept in Wood’s bed.

He was arrested and footage of the abuse was found on his phone. During an examination of the girl, Wood’s saliva was found on her.

In his police interview he gave a prepared statement denying any wrongdoing then refused to answer questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He eventually admitted the sexual assaults, but at a late stage, the court heard.

Mitigating, Marc Luxford said Wood had an IQ of just 51, meaning he has “significant” learning difficulties.

As a result, he said that Wood felt more comfortable with younger people.

He said: “It’s disgusting behaviour and he is ashamed and is sorry. He expresses his remorse through me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that Wood is to be moved from HMP Leeds to a prison that can accomodate his learning difficulties.

Judge Batty told Wood: “It was not entirely clear what happened that night, but we do know that you kissed her sexually and you filmed it.

“In doing what you did, you took her childhood from her.”

He said that despite Wood’s low IQ, he “knew what he was doing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave him a 27-month jail sentence to run consecutively to his violent disorder conviction.

He was given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and put on the sex offender register for 10 years.