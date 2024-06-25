Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mother of murdered 27-year-old Leeds man Daneiko Ferguson has spoken out after his brutal killers were today handed a combined jail sentence of more than 54 years.

Daneiko Ferguson, a father-of-one, was stabbed to death on a Harehills street in February last year over a drugs dispute. Alga Lutondo and Halgon Randon were both found guilty of his murder, having blamed each other.

Lutondo was told at Leeds Crown Court today that he must serve at least 28 years, with Randon facing 26 years as part of their mandatory life sentences.

Mr Ferguson’s mother, Hazel Clamp, told the court of her anguish of losing her son, with her victim impact statement read out by prosecutor Abigail Langford. Mrs Clamp described Deneiko as a “kind and sensitive young man” who “loved to be the centre of attention”.

She acknowledged he had issues with drugs, but was getting his life back on track. She said: “The loss of a child causes immeasurable pain, suffering, guilt, and constant panic attacks, which never goes away.

Daneiko Ferguson was stabbed to death in Harehills. (pic by WYP)

“The impact this has had on the family as a whole can be seen daily. We have no enjoyment anymore, we just live to exist. My son will never walk his daughter down the aisle. His daughter will never get to show her father all her proud moments in life.

“Daneiko leaves behind many brothers and sisters, the youngest, who is only four-years-old, will not remember her brother as she grows. He leaves behind a ten-year-old daughter and lots of family and friends who are heartbroken beyond belief.

“I believe everyone who carries a knife has the capacity to use it. These two individuals caused immense suffering to my son that night and left him to bleed to death without a thought of anyone else but themselves.

“They have shown no remorse. At the very least they could have phoned Daneiko an ambulance, instead they allowed my son to bleed to death on a cold, miserable night, all alone.

“The thought of what was going through my son’s head on those last few moments of his life will haunt me forever. I believe that he called out for me as I woke at the time of his passing, with a very strange feeling.

“I didn’t get the chance to hold his hand and say goodbye. I will never forgive or forget the actions of the three of them that night.”

Drug dealer Lutondo hired drug-taking associate Randon as “muscle” to find Mr Ferguson in the early hours of February 15 last year. Mr Ferguson was reported to have “taxed” one of Lutondo’s dealers earlier in the evening - stealing their drugs - and Lutondo was wanting revenge.

Lutondo and Randon set off on bicycles and found Mr Ferguson on Compton Road. They stabbed him several times and fled. Mr Ferguson was found collapsed by a passing taxi driver, but died a short time later.

