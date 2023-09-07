Mother-of-three pulled out machete in Wakefield Cash Converters after they refused to buy her electrical items

A desperate and hungry woman pulled out a machete in a Cash Converters when they refused to buy electrical items she was carrying.

Louise Asquith lifted the lengthy blade from her trousers when the manager of the shop on Kirkgate, Wakefield, told her and the male accompanying her that they would not take the goods because they were dated.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the mother-of-three and the man entered the shop at around 10am on August 8. She became aggressive when the manager rejected the items, and then showed him the blade as she was heading for the exit, before replacing it back into her trousers. She left, but then returned and pushed over a section of bikes before fleeing again.

The incident was caught on CCTV and she was arrested later in the day, still in possession of the machete. The 40-year-old also had a pocketknife in her bra which she handed to police, but refused to answer questions during interview.

Asquith entered the Cash Converters on Kirkgate in Wakefield. (pic by Google Maps)

Appearing in court via video link from in custody at HMP New Hall, she admitted two counts of possessing a bladed article and common assault. She has two previous convictions for having bladed articles, so a mandatory minimum six-month sentence would follow for her latest offending.

Mitigating, Andrew Walker said Asquith, of Stansfield Close, Castleford, claimed she had found the machete behind the shop a short time before the incident. Mr Walker said: “She was in a position where she had no money, and a food a parcel had not been delivered.”

He said that she thought possession of the pocketknife – which doubled as a bottle opener - was “allowed”. She was also missing medication for her bipolar disorder and ADHD.

Mr Walker said: “When she is without her medication, she makes poor decisions, and this was one of those occasions.

“She requested to be remanded in custody because, in her words, when she in jail at least she is getting some food. She has not had a proper home for years. She accepts there will be an inevitable prison sentence.”