Mother of Leeds paedophile victim tells court: 'I want to kill him'

The mother of a victim of a Leeds paedophile who was jailed for a catalogue of horrific sex offences told a court: “I want to kill him.”

Matthew Bradshaw confessed to multiple offences, including filming himself raping a child, taking photos of his victims and downloading more than 25,000 thousands of indecent images.

He was handed a 25-year extended sentence at Leeds Crown Court this morning.

In an impact statement from the mother of one victim, read out by prosecutor Jo Shepherd, she said: “The thought that he is capable of doing awful things to children, it’s just horrendous.

“He must have something physically and mentally something wrong with him to do this. The whole thing makes me feel disgusted and sick. It makes me feel like I want to kill him.”

Bradshaw, of Heights Drive, Armley, initially denied offending, but eventually admitted to three counts of rape of a girl under 13, one of sexual assault, 11 counts of making indecent photos, two counts of possessing prohibited images of children, distributing an indecent image and possessing extreme pornographic images involving sexual acts with animals.

Bradshaw, 30, was previously convicted in July 2021, after trial, of sexual assault on a girl under three. He was then put on the sex offender register.

However, the same victim confessed to a family member that she had been targeted by Bradshaw previously. On his arrest, his internet devices were seized and officers found ten of thousands of images, which included videos of him raping the youngster. There were also photos of other children that he had taken.

Mitigating, Craig MacGregor said Bradshaw was “lucky” not to be given a harsher sentence for his previous offence of sexual assault, having received a community order. He said that Bradshaw struggled to admit his crimes even when caught red-handed, and was of low intelligence.

It was heard that had learning difficulties from a young age and attended a special school from 14 to 18, but could still not read or write.

Judge Kate Rayfield said his low IQ was probably linked to his offending. She deemed him to be a danger to children and gave him a 20-year jail sentence, with five years’ extended licence period. He must serve two-thirds of the sentence before being considered for parole.

He was given a life-long sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and put on the sex offender for life also.

Detective Sergeant Claire Salkeld, of Leeds District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “These were absolutely horrific offences committed against young children.

“Bradshaw was already on the sex offenders register and these offences have come to light due to the checks that were made on his online activities. Our enquiries mean we have been able to identify and safeguard his victims and also support their wider families at what was a truly unimaginably difficult time for them.

“The sentence that Bradshaw has been given has ensured that a dangerous sexual predator is now behind bars.”