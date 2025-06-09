A mother and son found to be selling illegal cannabis products intended to help people suffering from illness have both avoided jail.

Lisa Hillas and Joel Cunningham were found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of conspiracy to supply a Class B drug, among other offences.

It came after police uncovered Cunningham trading in cannabis-based oils, creams and vapes, with Hillas acting as a “conduit” - helping people to obtain the products from her son.

During the trial, Cunningham never denied supplying the products but disagreed with the law and “genuinely” believed the products were helping those in need.

Both avoided custody after the judge admitted there had been no evidence of harm caused to customers, and had in fact “given them hope”.

Cunningham and Hillas were found guilty during a trial of drug offences, after making cannabis-based oil and creams which they either sold or gave to people for their health. | Getty / NW

The court heard that police were alerted in May 2021 after a child in hospital had been given cannabis oil by their parents, although it was pointed it was not the reason for the child being hospitalised.

A police investigation of the parent’s phone led them to Cunningham’s business venture.

Cunningham, 40, had conducted in-depth research into the benefits of cannabis after he felt it helped relieve his grandmother’s pain in the years prior to her death.

He said he did not initially charge people for the products he made, but later charged only those who could afford to pay.

Cunningham, of Wakefield Road, Drighlington, represented himself during his trial and maintains he was not attempting to make a profit.

He was eventually found guilty of conspiring to supply a Class B drug, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B - cannabinoid receptor agonists, acquiring or possessing criminal property and selling, supplying or offering to sell an unauthorised medicinal product.

He was also found guilty of intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A after more than 1kg of magic mushrooms were found during the police search. Cunningham later said he had picked them himself and used them himself for medicinal purposes.

Cunningham did admit an offence of possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid after a gas canister was also found. He said he had obtained the canister after a vehicle break-in but had forgotten that he even had it.

Hillas, 57, of Hawthorne Close, Gildersome, was found guilty of conspiring to supply a Class B drug and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B - cannabinoid receptor agonists.

Mitigating for Hillas, Rachel Shenton said she clearly had a lesser role and had been “devastated” to lose her reputation with her convictions.

She said Hillas had gained nothing for herself from Cunningham’s enterprise and the trial had taken its toll on her health, having lost significant weight.

Cunningham was asked if he wanted to offer any mitigating comments and he replied by saying that he respected the law, but “obviously” disagreed with it.

He offered his gratitude to Judge Neil Clark, who oversaw the trial, for giving him a chance to allow his voice to be heard.

Judge Clark admitted the products had “given people hope” and accepted that both Cunningham and Hillas “genuinely believe the products work”.

He described it as a “highly unusual” case and that the motivation was to help people rather than make a profit.

Cunningham was given an 18-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

Hillas was given a 12-month community order, 100 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days with probation.