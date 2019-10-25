Mother-and-son street food duo devastated after converted horsebox is stolen from Leeds

Jack and Jackie Norman's Pie Eyed food truck

Jack Norman, 27, and his mum Jackie run Pie Eyed, serving home-made pies at festivals, weddings and events. They also have a permanent pitch at the Cutlery Works food hall in Sheffield's Kelham Island.

Manjit's Kitchen: The story behind Leeds' best-known street food stallThe converted horsebox - which cost over £20,000 to kit out for mobile catering - was taken from their industrial kitchen unit in Leeds, where the pies are made.

Thieves managed to break a heavy-duty towbar lock and hitch the vehicle to a car during the raid at the premises on Westland Court in Hunslet at around 10.30pm on Thursday night.

Jack, who set up the business five years ago, and Jackie now face having to find alternative arrangements to honour three wedding bookings and two festival pitches before the end of the year.

"We do a lot of weddings, beer festivals, and events like Magic Rock and Peakender - we are busy every weekend," said Jackie.

Bundobust reveal plans to expand and open more Indian street food restaurants in Yorkshire"We had locked up the unit, CCTV footage from another business shows the thieves hitching it to their car and driving off.

"We don't know what they'd want to do with it, unless they've repainted it and it's half-way down the M1 now. It's all been fitted out for catering - there's no way you could get a horse in there.

"There are only a few of them around, they were rare when we first started out although they are more popular now. We have got a smaller vehicle that we are going to have to use for the weddings, and we're booked to do Illuminate the Gardens in Sheffield, plus the Magic Rock Street Food Weekend in Huddersfield for three days.

Kelham Island: How a rundown industrial quarter of Sheffield became the city's coolest postcode"It's my son's business and he loves that horsebox."