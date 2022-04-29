Leeds Crown Court was told how Usman Latif usually led a "thoroughly law-abiding life" and was "mortified" by his actions.

The 31-year-old had been the passenger in a Mercedes that was stopped by police in Cardigan Road, Headingley, last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drugs found in Usman Latif's home were said to have an estimated street value of more than £60,000.

Officers found he had a jar containing cannabis resin and several mobile phones, while a rucksack in the footwell contained small bags of cocaine, skunk cannabis and ketamine.

Prosecutor Laura Addy said that a total of five mobile phones were found, with one containing messages relating to drug dealing.

While Latif was being taken to the police station, he claimed that all the mobile phones belonged to him.

A search of his home led to the discovery of scales, zip lock bags and cash as well as large quantities of cocaine, skunk cannabis, ketamine and cannabis resin. The drugs were said to have an estimated street value of more than £60,000.

During a police interview, Latif read a prepared statement in which he accepted that all the items recovered from his bedroom belonged to him. He gave no further comment.

Latif, of St Wilfreds Avenue, Harehills, appeared via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

He had previously admitted possession of cocaine, skunk cannabis, ketamine and cannabis resin with intent to supply.

Also in court: Dangerous driver crashed car into tree then pulled out Rambo-style knife

Michael Walsh, mitigating, said Latif was in a "spiral of debt" and had turned to those who were putting him under pressure as the way to get out of his financial difficulties.

He said: "He is a man who leads, ordinarily, a thoroughly law-abiding life. He looks after members of his family and he works. He is somebody who is trusted by others and clearly he has let his family down.

"He is mortified by his own actions and has nobody else to blame."

Mr Walsh noted that a number of character references had been given and Latif had a promise of a job in a takeaway upon release from prison, whenever that might be.