Thieves snatched an elderly woman’s purse in broad daylight in Leeds, leaving her “distressed”.

The incident, at Morley Market, took place at around 3.35pm on May 16.

Police have released CCTV images following the incident. | West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to following the theft.

A spokesperson for the force said that the woman, who is in her 80s, was “left distressed by the incident”.

Those who can assist enquiries has been urged contact PC Caitlen Noble by calling 101, quoting crime number 13250276599.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.