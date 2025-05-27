Morley Market: Thieves snatch elderly woman's purse in broad daylight in Leeds - police release CCTV

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 11:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Thieves snatched an elderly woman’s purse in broad daylight in Leeds, leaving her “distressed”.

The incident, at Morley Market, took place at around 3.35pm on May 16.

Police have released CCTV images following the incident.Police have released CCTV images following the incident.
Police have released CCTV images following the incident. | West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to following the theft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Those who can assist enquiries has been urged contact PC Caitlen Noble by calling 101, quoting crime number 13250276599.Those who can assist enquiries has been urged contact PC Caitlen Noble by calling 101, quoting crime number 13250276599.
Those who can assist enquiries has been urged contact PC Caitlen Noble by calling 101, quoting crime number 13250276599. | West Yorkshire Police

A spokesperson for the force said that the woman, who is in her 80s, was “left distressed by the incident”.

Those who can assist enquiries has been urged contact PC Caitlen Noble by calling 101, quoting crime number 13250276599.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice