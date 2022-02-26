Morley incident: Police investigating after man assaulted in early hours on Fountain Street in Leeds
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man was assaulted in Morley in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The victim was a man who suffered non-serious facial injuries and investigations are continuing with several streets cordoned off today.
A police statement read: "Officers were called at 3.20am this morning to a report of an incident on Fountain Street, Morley.
"On police attendance, the reported victim had left the area but evidence was found suggesting that an assault had occurred and a scene was put in place.
"Following enquiries this morning, the victim has been identified and it was confirmed that he had suffered a non-serious facial injury. An investigation has been commenced to establish what has taken place.
"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police either by calling 101 or using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13220106182."