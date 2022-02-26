Morley incident: Police investigating after man assaulted in early hours on Fountain Street in Leeds

The victim was a man who suffered non-serious facial injuries and investigations are continuing with several streets cordoned off today.

A police statement read: "Officers were called at 3.20am this morning to a report of an incident on Fountain Street, Morley.

"On police attendance, the reported victim had left the area but evidence was found suggesting that an assault had occurred and a scene was put in place.

Fountain Street, Morley

"Following enquiries this morning, the victim has been identified and it was confirmed that he had suffered a non-serious facial injury. An investigation has been commenced to establish what has taken place.