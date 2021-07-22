Morley dog seized by police after owner defies court order
A puppy has been seized by police in Morley after its owner defied a court order preventing them from having any contact with dogs.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 3:40 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 3:42 pm
Officers from Morley Neighbourhood Policing Team and the RPSCA raided a home in Morley this morning (July 22).
They seized a puppy due to the owner having an animal disqualification order.
This order prevents the person from owning or having any contact with dogs.
The puppy was taken into care for adoption by the RSPCA.
Any enquiries should go through the RSPCA, police said.