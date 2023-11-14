A Leeds charity shop hit by burglars in an overnight raid is calling on the community to help it bounce back.

Thieves smashed a window to gain access to the Cats Protection animal welfare shop in Queen Street, Morley overnight last Wednesday, before leaving a trail of devastation as they ransacked the store.

Extensive damage both externally and internally forced the shop to close for repairs, meaning it lost valuable trading days. The shop is now back open but it is having to rebuild its stock as much of it was left in an unsellable state.

Area retail manager Nicola Painter said: “This has been very distressing for our staff and team of volunteers. Our customers spend money in the store knowing it is going towards helping the thousands of cats the charity supports every year, for someone to come and cause such havoc is heart-breaking.

Thieves smashed a window to gain access to the Cats Protection animal welfare shop in Queen Street, Morley. Picture: Tony Johnson

“We are hoping that people will consider donating their good quality second-hand items so we can replenish our stock. The quicker we can get stock levels back up the sooner we will be able to reopen and start raising vital funds for cats in need.”

Selling a range of second-hand and new items, the shop supports the work of Cats Protection, the UK’s largest feline charity, in its mission to help homeless cats and kittens and promote good welfare for all cats.

Staff and the volunteers, who give up their time for a cause close to their hearts, were understandably shaken by the incident but are determined to step-up their efforts to raise money for cats in need.

They are calling on kind-hearted supporters to donate good quality stock, from clothing and accessories to books and homewares.

The shop is also seeking new volunteers to join the team with plenty of roles available for anyone looking to gain retail experience, meet new people and help cats in the process. For more information on volunteering email [email protected]