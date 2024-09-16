Moped rider broke boy's leg in Leeds-park collision during police chase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A moped rider careered into a teenage boy, badly breaking his leg, as he tried to outrun police through a Leeds park

Lee Horner has been jailed for the incident which left the 15-year-old with a double fracture and needing to wear an external cage on his leg.

Horner admitted a charge of causing serious injury through dangerous driving. Leeds Crown Court heard that the 44-year-old had no licence or insurance to ride the Yamaha YN50, and was not wearing a helmet.

Police spotted him on at around 8pm on May 20, and he then tried to get away, accelerating and mounting pedestrian paths towards Holbeck Park, which was busy with families and children, the court heard.

He then collided with the teenager, who was leaving the park with his father and brother. He suffered a double fracture to his leg which required surgery to fit pins, and the leg frame. He suffered an infection from the leg frame and it was six months before he was given the all clear.

It was heard that Horner, of Recreation View, Holbeck, refused to give the police his name at the scene of the accident. However, it was accepted that he had since shown remorse for his actions, that the chase was short-lived and he had entered an early guilty plea. His last conviction was seven years ago and he had held down a job.

Judge Kate Rayfield told him: “From the point you got on you took a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road and put others at risk. You had no right to be riding a moped in the first place.

“It was an utterly selfish act on your part.”

She jailed him for 16 months and and banned him from driving for 32 months.