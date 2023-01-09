Shortly before 7.43pm on Sunday, a silver Ford Focus estate failed to stop for a roads policing unit in Black Moor Road, Moortown. The Focus immediately drove the wrong way on the A6120 Ring Road and was not pursued by officers. It then crashed with a white Audi A3, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Two men ran off from the Focus. The occupants of the Audi, a man and two boys, were checked by ambulance staff at the scene and taken to hospital as a precaution but were not seriously injured.

Police searched the area for the men who ran off but they were not found and enquiries ongoing to identify them. A road closure was lifted at 9.35pm once the scene of the crash was cleared.