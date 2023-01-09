News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Moortown crash: Police hunt for two wanted men after car driven wrong way down Leeds Ring Road

Police are searching for two wanted men after a car was driven the wrong way down Leeds Ring Road and crashed into an Audi.

By Abbey Maclure
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Shortly before 7.43pm on Sunday, a silver Ford Focus estate failed to stop for a roads policing unit in Black Moor Road, Moortown. The Focus immediately drove the wrong way on the A6120 Ring Road and was not pursued by officers. It then crashed with a white Audi A3, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Two men ran off from the Focus. The occupants of the Audi, a man and two boys, were checked by ambulance staff at the scene and taken to hospital as a precaution but were not seriously injured.

Hide Ad

Police searched the area for the men who ran off but they were not found and enquiries ongoing to identify them. A road closure was lifted at 9.35pm once the scene of the crash was cleared.

The Focus drove the wrong way onto the A6120 Ring Road and crashed with an Audi (Photo: Google)